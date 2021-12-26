Winners and Losers: An amazing gesture by Ryan Henington, others

1. KANSAS STATE: Shout-out to Ryan Henington and all of the other athletes that were a part of making Christmas special for some kids and their families that otherwise wouldn't be granted that chance, and for everyone that supported the cause. That was a magical and special gesture.

2. TEXAS TECH: Not only have they landed one of the brighter offensive minds in Zach Kittley to be their offensive coordinator, it was announced that they've plucked away Texas wide receiver transfer Joshua Moore. They are going to have zero problems attracting in-state talent with what Joey McGuire has formed.

3. DEFENSIVE LINE: Eli Huggins is back, and that is huge. The defensive tackle announced that he would return for a sixth season. Not only that, Chris Klieman was very complimentary of the ascent of Cody Stufflebean during bowl practices.

4. HEALTH: Skylar Thompson should be good to go for the bowl game and Adrian Martinez could see some action during spring ball. That is best-case scenario for K-State.