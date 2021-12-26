Winners and Losers: An amazing gesture by Ryan Henington, others
WINNERS
1. KANSAS STATE: Shout-out to Ryan Henington and all of the other athletes that were a part of making Christmas special for some kids and their families that otherwise wouldn't be granted that chance, and for everyone that supported the cause. That was a magical and special gesture.
2. TEXAS TECH: Not only have they landed one of the brighter offensive minds in Zach Kittley to be their offensive coordinator, it was announced that they've plucked away Texas wide receiver transfer Joshua Moore. They are going to have zero problems attracting in-state talent with what Joey McGuire has formed.
3. DEFENSIVE LINE: Eli Huggins is back, and that is huge. The defensive tackle announced that he would return for a sixth season. Not only that, Chris Klieman was very complimentary of the ascent of Cody Stufflebean during bowl practices.
4. HEALTH: Skylar Thompson should be good to go for the bowl game and Adrian Martinez could see some action during spring ball. That is best-case scenario for K-State.
LOSERS
1. DRINKWITZ: Though Missouri qualified for a bowl game, it was one of those fools gold type seasons. The six wins came against a beleaguered South Carolina, a decimated Florida, plus wins over underdogs like Central Michigan, Vanderbilt, SEMO and North Texas. It concluded with a bowl loss to Army and Connor Bazelak entering the transfer portal. Ouch.
2. WYOMING: After an impressive Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over Kent State, seemingly their entire team has entered the transfer portal, including the starting quarterback and sensational wideout responsible for the robust offensive performance.
3. GATORS: Speaking of that decimated Florida team, they still were participants in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa. Unfortunately, their coaching staff was in havoc since Dan Mullen was fired and many of their players didn't seem to care, plus they were playing UCF. The Golden Knights were able to beat the mighty Gators with ease by a couple scores.
4. CLEMSON: Dabo Swinney and company have had their coaching staff picked apart, lost a handful of commits, will be victim to the transfer portal and I'm not sure he's replacing the departures with suitable replacements. Their reign at the top of the college football pyramid could be in jeopardy.
