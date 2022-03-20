Winners and Losers: Ayoka Lee leads K-State to opening round win

1. K-STATE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: The Kansas State women won their first round matchup against Washington State Saturday morning, 50-40. It was a gritty victory after falling behind as many as nine points before coming back to win. Ayoka Lee was dominant once again, posting 20 points and 15 rebounds. Next up is a battle with No. 1 seed NC State on Monday afternoon.

2. GENE TAYLOR: The K-State athletic director has navigated a swift coaching search. He wanted the hire to be made by the weekend of the Final Four and it is going to come much sooner than that benchmark.

3. BIG 12 HOOPS: What a tournament so far for the Big 12 on the men and women's side. The Big 12 men are 7-1 thus far and the women are 6-0. Both went 6-0 in the first round and no conference had ever gone 12-0 combined in the tournaments in NCAA history.

4. SHANE SOUTHWELL: Throughout the coaching search, Shane Southwell has essentially been the interim coach making and ensured no roster turnover or transfer portal entries. He has been recruiting and has kept everyone in tow. Not only that, the offseason workouts are being planned and organized as well.

5. FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Don't forget about football recruiting throughout the basketball coaching search. They are set to have two big-time prospects on campus Tuesday, as well as more in-state prospects in the next two weeks.