Winners and Losers: K-State challenging for tourney bid

1. WILDCATS: It was another see-saw week for Kansas State, and another week of providing a glimmer of hope. They've also won three of their last four Big 12 games and have another winnable contest at home on Monday night against West Virginia.

2. HARSIN: Somehow, someway, Bryan Harsin defeated the Auburn boosters and kept his job.

3. ISH: Ismael Massoud finally busted out of a long slump and was a worthy contributor for K-State in their comeback win over Iowa State.

4. BAYLOR: They'll be a winner and a loser this week. But they are on the winning side because they were the only Big 12 team not to lose a game this past week.

5. ZANE FLORES: He grabbed his first Power Five offer when Kansas State extended him a scholarship.