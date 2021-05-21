Winners and Losers of the Week: May 21

1. PETE HUGHES: After my criticism of him, because of underachieving this season, Kansas State went on to win the opener versus TCU. That is a lot of significant wins in their bag, though I'm not sure it will be enough to make the NCAA Tournament, and probably not. It does, however, likely prevent them from finishing in last place. They could finish as high as sixth in the Big 12.

2. JAREN KANAK: Instead of jumping on one of his few offers, he bet on himself and chose to wait out his process, fully believing that he was better than his offer sheet suggested. I knew he was right, but I didn't know if it would have the impact or work in his favor. It did. He's not just grabbing more offers, he's being extended scholarships by the likes of Nick Saban and Alabama. His Clemson offer should come his way when he visits the ACC program at the beginning of June.

3. BIG 12 MEDIA: The league announced earlier this week that they would be conducting in-person media days in the middle of July. Last year, due to Covid-19, that part of the offseason was removed and there was not even one in virtual capacity. So, everyone has an extra trip to Arlington, which will be a precursor for the Wildcats when they take on Stanford in the AllState Kickoff Classic. It will also be our first actual in-person interview setting since the 2020 Big 12 basketball tournament. For perspective, it was still called the Sprint Center and not the T-Mobile Center, yet.