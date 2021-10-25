Winners and Losers of Week Eight

1. FELIX: It's no surprise that he makes the list. He changed the game on Saturday with one play, and he also turned in another sack to stay atop the Big 12 in that category. Is he on his way to being a first team all-Big 12 selection in his first season as a starter? The only reason why he wouldn't at this point would be lack of popularity and name recognition. Let's change that for Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

2. KENNY PICKETT: Clemson's offense is horrid. We all know that. But thanks to Brent Venables, their defense is still elite. But Kenny Pickett was able to continue his strong performance this year against the Tigers. Could that be the start of a Heisman campaign for the Pittsburgh quarterback. His coach Pat Narduzzi thinks so.

3. CJ STROUD: He was inconsistent to start the year, but CJ Stroud has settled into Columbus and may now be performing like the best quarterback in college football. The former Kansas State quarterback target has the Buckeyes clicking on all cylinders.

4. THIBODEAUX: The Oregon defensive end is one of the athletes raking in the most money from Name, Image and Likeness, but Kayvon Thibodeaux also is benefiting from the lack of star power at quarterback in the upcoming draft class, too. Because of that, he just may be the top pick in the draft. He certainly lived up to the hype on Saturday against UCLA. In a year that has actually seen a bit of a revival of defense, I'm beginning to think we need to start looking long and hard at some defensive players for the Heisman Trophy.

5. LEIPOLD AND KANSAS: Trust me, I am not a proponent of celebrating losses. But it is Kansas. And they were showing zero signs of life throughout the first season under the direction of new head coach Lance Leipold. That all changed on Saturday when they took Oklahoma to the brink. They led at halftime. They led after three quarters. They made it a four-quarter game before falling short. It's a bad look for Oklahoma, but Leipold will be able to use that performance to sell his vision much more and gain even more buy-in from the locker room.