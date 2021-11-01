Winners and Losers of Week Nine

1. FELIX: Duh. He was number one on the list last week, and it makes all the sense in the world for him to stay there. Felix Anudike-Uzomah is having an all-Big 12 type of season, and it may not be a stretch to begin whispering about all-american status.

2. GEORGIA'S DEFENSE: It continues to be one of the best defensive units in the history of college football. Why aren't we mentioning their best player on that side of the ball for the Heisman Trophy? Learn the name. Jordan Davis.

3. TUCKER, ARANDA AND FICKELL: Mel Tucker, Dave Aranda and Luke Fickell have the coaching world in their hand. They will be the three most sought-after coaches. LSU will probably have the first pick and the two first names will likely be their top choices after swinging for the fences.

4. BOB BOWLSBY: His four new teams that are likely entering the Big 12 in 2023 are showing well in the 2021 season. Cincinnati might make the playoff. UCF has a winning record. BYU is ranked and are 7-2. Houston will be ranked and is 7-1 after defeating SMU. I am shocked by what Dana Holgorsen and company are doing.

5. SONNY DYKES: A small chance exists that he can get Texas Tech and TCU in a bidding war for his service as a head coach. I'm not saying that I am a fan of Sonny Dykes as a candidate. In fact, TCU should probably steer clear, in my opinion. Some think he should just ride off into the sunset at SMU. That's one way to look at it, and he will have earned enough money to do that and probably dominate the new look AAC for a bit. But he needs to bolt if he wants to be on a bigger stage because the AAC has lost its luster in significant fashion.