Winners and Losers: Wildcats Thompson and Yeast drafted

1. SKYLAR AND YEAST: The two Kansas State seniors were both drafted late on Saturday. Quarterback Skylar Thompson was chosen in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins, and safety Russ Yeast was picked by the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round.

2. JUCO RECRUITING: All of a sudden, K-State is linked to prospects from the junior college world in both sports. Jerome Tang and company landed Chipola College forward Nae'qwan Tomlin and the football staff hosted a cornerback from Fullerton College on an official visit as well in Jordan Wright.

3. VAN MALONE: Some kudos for Van Malone is deserved for the evaluation of Wright. He was a relative unknown at the time he scheduled his official visit to Manhattan and being recruited by FCS and D2 schools, primarily. But that has ramped up in a significant way. Not only have the Wildcats offered, but he added opportunities from Kansas and West Virginia just before arriving on the Kansas State campus, and Florida State extended Wright a scholarship on Monday.

4. KLIEMAN'S RECRUITING PITCH: Speaking of Thompson being drafted, that's another bullet in the chamber for Chris Klieman. His last three starting quarterbacks in his career have all been picked in the NFL Draft. The Chargers chose Easton Stick and Carson Wentz was a first round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles.

5. MARCO BORNE: Though he's in a support staff role, Marco Borne has been integral on the recruiting trail for the Wildcats despite not being on the road. Any connections that K-State establishes in Louisiana will be in large part because of him. Thus, he has played a considerable role in signing both Dorian Finister and Cam Carter.