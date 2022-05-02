Winners and Losers: Wildcats Thompson and Yeast drafted
WINNERS
1. SKYLAR AND YEAST: The two Kansas State seniors were both drafted late on Saturday. Quarterback Skylar Thompson was chosen in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins, and safety Russ Yeast was picked by the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round.
2. JUCO RECRUITING: All of a sudden, K-State is linked to prospects from the junior college world in both sports. Jerome Tang and company landed Chipola College forward Nae'qwan Tomlin and the football staff hosted a cornerback from Fullerton College on an official visit as well in Jordan Wright.
3. VAN MALONE: Some kudos for Van Malone is deserved for the evaluation of Wright. He was a relative unknown at the time he scheduled his official visit to Manhattan and being recruited by FCS and D2 schools, primarily. But that has ramped up in a significant way. Not only have the Wildcats offered, but he added opportunities from Kansas and West Virginia just before arriving on the Kansas State campus, and Florida State extended Wright a scholarship on Monday.
4. KLIEMAN'S RECRUITING PITCH: Speaking of Thompson being drafted, that's another bullet in the chamber for Chris Klieman. His last three starting quarterbacks in his career have all been picked in the NFL Draft. The Chargers chose Easton Stick and Carson Wentz was a first round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles.
5. MARCO BORNE: Though he's in a support staff role, Marco Borne has been integral on the recruiting trail for the Wildcats despite not being on the road. Any connections that K-State establishes in Louisiana will be in large part because of him. Thus, he has played a considerable role in signing both Dorian Finister and Cam Carter.
LOSERS
1. NEBRASKA: Scott Frost and the Huskers were hit with sanctions due to improper use of analysts and also orchestrating private and secret workouts during a dead period during the pandemic. The Nebraska football program just can't seem to get out of its own way. It's also a bit curious as to why they didn't use this investigation, which began in August, as cause to remove Frost after several sub-standard seasons.
2. PATH TO AVERY: While Chris Klieman's recruiting pitch added another feather in its cap, competition was added for the services of Avery Johnson. It had been smooth sailing for the Wildcats in luring the Maize High quarterback to Manhattan, even if they hadn't yet closed. But Oregon recently offered. And making that a particularly interesting situation is that Dan Lanning used to be a high school coach in Kansas City and has also extended a scholarship to Dylan Edwards. At this time, the Ducks are probably still a bit more focused on other signal-callers, but it still adds another dimension to the chase for Johnson.
3. LINCOLN RILEY: After admonishing the college football landscape and what it has become because of the transfer portal and the unhinged Name, Image and Likeness impact on recruiting, Lincoln Riley leaned right into it like a hypocrite and is attempting to lure Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison from Pittsburgh. Addison is believed to be signing an NIL deal in excess of $3 million, plus a house, if he heads to Los Angeles. Never mind that his visit out west all occurred while still being in the transfer portal as well.
4. RED RAIDERS: After an excellent first year, Mark Adams and Texas Tech are falling victim to the transfer portal bug, too, and not just Oklahoma, West Virginia and others. Their roster has deteriorated in a hurry and the recent losses are Kevin McCullar and Mylik Wilson. Remember, TJ Shannon is already headed to Illinois. To make matters work, McCullar may go to Kansas. They have done well by adding De'Vion Harmon and Fardaws Aimaq, though.
5. TEXAS: I can't begin to explain how hard it is for Texas to not have anyone drafted.
