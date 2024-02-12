Women's Basketball Bracketology: Where Kansas State stands on Feb. 12
When Selection Sunday (March 17) comes around, Kansas State women's basketball will likely hear their name called as a top seed.
Kansas State currently sits as the No. 7 team in the country, which places them as a potential host for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
There are still things to work through - including the Big 12 Championship - but it's not too early to break down potential matchups (and locations) for the NCAA Tournament.
Here is who some popular bracketologists believe Kansas State will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
ESPN'S CHARLIE CREME (UPDATED FEB 9)
Kansas State seed: No. 4
Round of 64 opponent: No. 13 Fairfield
ESPN's Charlie Creme expects Kansas State to host a Round of 64 matchup against Fairfield, the automatic qualifier out of the MAAC.
Fairfield is 21-1 on the season, currently riding a 19-game winning streak. Their lone loss came on Nov. 12 against Vanderbilt. They also have a win against high-major Rutgers in November.
With a win, Kansas State would play the winner of No. 5 Oregon State and No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast in the Round of 32.
HER HOOP STATS' MEGAN GAUER (UPDATED FEB 9)
Kansas State seed: No. 3
Round of 64 opponent: No. 14 Jackson State
Like Creme, Megan Gauer has Kansas State hosting their Round of 64 game. However, Gauer has them ranked as the No. 3 seed, pitting them against No. 14 Jackson State, the automatic qualifier from the SWAC.
Jackson State is 15-6 on the season but has started 10-0 in SWAC play. Their most recent win was a 70-54 drubbing against Mississippi Valley State.
Kansas State hosted Jackson State earlier in the season, defeating them 70-37. Jaelyn Glenn led the Wildcats in scoring that game with 13 points.
CBS SPORTS' CONNOR GROEL
Kansas State seed: No. 2
CBS Sports's Connor Groel doesn't offer a full bracket, so there are no opponents to place with Kansas State. Regardless, Groel believes Kansas State is a No. 2 seed despite losses to Oklahoma and Texas.
The 15 seeds Kansas State could potentially play are Marshall (17-6; Sun Belt automatic qualifier), Jackson State, Maine (15-8; America East automatic qualifier), and Lamar (15-5; Southland automatic qualifier).
***
Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.
Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline