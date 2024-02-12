When Selection Sunday (March 17) comes around, Kansas State women's basketball will likely hear their name called as a top seed.

Kansas State currently sits as the No. 7 team in the country, which places them as a potential host for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

There are still things to work through - including the Big 12 Championship - but it's not too early to break down potential matchups (and locations) for the NCAA Tournament.

Here is who some popular bracketologists believe Kansas State will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.