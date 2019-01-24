WR D'Vontae Key enjoys K-State Junior Day
He left Kansas State’s elite Junior Day without an offer, but being invited at all felt like quite the endorsement for Raytown (Mo.) receiver D’Vontae Key.
The Kansas City metro athlete has heard a lot from K-State since the new staff arrived in Manhattan. That doesn’t mean they are the only game in town. He has one Power Five offer already, and he’s received strong interest from others.
“I talk with Nebraska the most, actually,” Key admitted. “I talk to Iowa. I talk to K-State, of course. Kansas State hasn’t offered yet, but I think they will eventually.”
Key had yet to visit Manhattan. He was not contacted by the previous staff. The new one has placed an emphasis both on he and his teammate Dontae Manning. Manning is a cornerback in the Class of 2020, who also visited K-State on Monday and already holds an offer from the Wildcats.
The first experience in Manhattan was a positive one for Key.
“I enjoyed it a lot,” he shared. “I loved the campus. I enjoyed talking to the coaches.”
Key could be the second receiver from Raytown High to sign with a P5 program in as many years. Class of 2019 wideout Desmond Hutson has already signed with Iowa. The Hawkeyes will be a program that teams will have to compete with for his services, undoubtedly.
Assistant Jason Ray will likely be leading the charge for the Wildcats.
“He’s very experienced,” Key said of Ray. “He knows what he’s talking about. He gets his point across well when explaining something.”
Of course, all of those observations by Key came from their interaction when the junior was on campus Monday. He discussed additional parts of his conversations with Ray.
“We had position meetings on the visit,” Key said. “In our meeting, coach Ray talked about what he likes in his receivers. He spoke the most about having his receivers getting good releases off the line of scrimmage, and also that his receivers need to be able to block, as well as catching.”
Blocking will certainly be a trait that the wide receivers in the K-State offense will have to embrace, which should not be difficult or a challenge coming from the Bill Snyder era. Offensive Coordinator Courtney Messingham’s offense does place a bit more emphasis on running the ball.
That doesn’t mean the receivers won’t be able to produce the way they want. At North Dakota State this past season, Darrius Shepherd took home MVP honors from the National Championship Game in Frisco to tack onto his 1,000-yard season.
