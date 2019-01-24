He left Kansas State’s elite Junior Day without an offer, but being invited at all felt like quite the endorsement for Raytown (Mo.) receiver D’Vontae Key.

The Kansas City metro athlete has heard a lot from K-State since the new staff arrived in Manhattan. That doesn’t mean they are the only game in town. He has one Power Five offer already, and he’s received strong interest from others.

“I talk with Nebraska the most, actually,” Key admitted. “I talk to Iowa. I talk to K-State, of course. Kansas State hasn’t offered yet, but I think they will eventually.”

Key had yet to visit Manhattan. He was not contacted by the previous staff. The new one has placed an emphasis both on he and his teammate Dontae Manning. Manning is a cornerback in the Class of 2020, who also visited K-State on Monday and already holds an offer from the Wildcats.

The first experience in Manhattan was a positive one for Key.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” he shared. “I loved the campus. I enjoyed talking to the coaches.”

Key could be the second receiver from Raytown High to sign with a P5 program in as many years. Class of 2019 wideout Desmond Hutson has already signed with Iowa. The Hawkeyes will be a program that teams will have to compete with for his services, undoubtedly.