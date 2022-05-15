10 Things: Impact of cornerback transfer Javione Carr
1.) After the last two weekends, new Kansas State addition Javione Carr was actually the fifth addition and came after the Wildcats landing Drake Cheatum, Jadon Jackson, Jordan Wright and Anthony F...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news