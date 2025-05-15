K-State women's basketball lands Duke transfer Jenessa Cotton

Kansas State women's basketball added to their 2025-26 roster on Thursday, landing a commitment from Duke forward Jenessa Cotton . Cotton is the fourth transfer portal addition during the off-season.

Cotton played one season with the Blue Devils, sparingly finding minutes off the bench. In total, Cotton played 44 minutes and averaged 1.0 points per game. Her college debut came against Kansas State, playing two minutes at the end of the game.

Although Cotton didn't play much at Duke, she was a top recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, drawing interest from multiple high-major programs.

Cotton stood out at Mater Dei in California, earning Orange County Register Player of the Year honors as a senior. During her senior season, she averaged 17.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, helping lead Mater Dei to a 25-win season.