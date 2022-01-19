10 Things: Importance of landing transfer Shawn Robinson
1.) Kansas State has now added four transfers before spring ball. It was five last year, of course, but they also didn't have a junior college addition to the collection as they do this year, eithe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news