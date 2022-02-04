10 Things: More on Ward and how he'll help Wildcats
1. Kansas State was tasked with finding two new assistant coaches in the offseason after Chris Klieman dismissed both Courtney Messingham and Jason Ray. Collin Klein was promoted to offensive coord...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news