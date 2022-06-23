10 Things: Why Dylan Edwards can be special at K-State
1.) It was a bit of an exhausting process and a volatile one, but Derby running back Dylan Edwards has committed to Kansas State. He does so on the heels of three official visits, with the latest b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news