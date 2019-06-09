***Yesterday's Question HERE*** In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 42: What (basketball) player will make the biggest jump from last year to this upcoming season?

Those who follow me closely will be (less than) shocked with my answer of Shaun Neal-Williams. I'm enamored with the length, smooth athleticism, vision and play making ability Neal-Williams naturally owns, and I've seen on display in Wildcat practices. It would be surprising, to me, if Neal-Williams doesn't become a capable Big 12 contributor as a sophomore. There's zero denying Neal-Williams had a statistically poor freshman season. If you're simply taking what you saw from his time on the court in games - and his stat line - you have plenty of legitimate reason to doubt the St. Louis product. You aren't crazy. I just believe there's more to it.

Shaun Neal-Williams had 10 points and six assists in 27 minutes against Oklahoma State. (USA Today)