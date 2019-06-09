100 Questions: Biggest basketball jump?
In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.
Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.
Question No. 42: What (basketball) player will make the biggest jump from last year to this upcoming season?
Those who follow me closely will be (less than) shocked with my answer of Shaun Neal-Williams.
I'm enamored with the length, smooth athleticism, vision and play making ability Neal-Williams naturally owns, and I've seen on display in Wildcat practices.
It would be surprising, to me, if Neal-Williams doesn't become a capable Big 12 contributor as a sophomore.
There's zero denying Neal-Williams had a statistically poor freshman season. If you're simply taking what you saw from his time on the court in games - and his stat line - you have plenty of legitimate reason to doubt the St. Louis product.
You aren't crazy.
I just believe there's more to it.
Academic qualifying issues prevented Neal-Williams from arriving on campus until just before the start of school, putting him significantly behind the curve on a team also loaded with experience - and one that would eventually claim a Big 12 Conference Championship.
Still, there were glimpses.
He had 10 points (4-of-8 shooting) and six assists against just one turnover in 27 minutes against Oklahoma State.
His no-look dish on the break to Dean Wade - while trailing in the first half against Austin - was fantastic and created a dunk on one of the more aesthetically pleasing Wildcat plays of the year.
And, early in the season Neal-Williams scored seven points (2-of-4 shooting, 1-of-2 from deep) along with three boards, two assists and a block in 19 minutes on the road against eventual co-champion and Final Four team Texas Tech.
That was his first Big 12 road game, in a tough place to play, and he was a big part of bringing K-State back from a huge early deficit with Wade out and Kam Stokes limited by injury.
While Neal-Williams' time did increase late in the season, the Tech and OSU games were the only two Big 12 games where he played enough minutes to really be in rhythm. He was good in both.
I think it's telling Neal-Williams turned in an honor-roll level GPA as a freshman at K-State, a great sign for a young man who had to work to qualify out of high school.
It demonstrates maturity, work ethic and personal pride.
If he's got those three things on the court, as well, I don't see a scenario where he doesn't transform his physical skills into a solid Big 12 basketball player.
Maybe even as soon as this year.