In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

ARLINGTON - Today is simple, as it's all about Kansas State.

For better or worse, this is a setting where local, regional and national media are seeing the new coaches at Kansas State, Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia for the first time, and some opinions are going to be formed.

For many, this will be Chris Klieman's chance at a first impression.

There's been a ton of talk - certainly from me, as well, to be fair - about how Les Miles came off yesterday in this session. I expect Klieman to have a much, much better day, but this is a larger setting than I've ever seen him speak in front of.

Does winning Big 12 Football Media Days REALLY matter? No, of course not, but this is an opportunity to glimpse into how people handle this situations.

As wild as it sounds, coaches have talked about using this setting to see how players handle pressure. Gary Patterson of TCU did exactly this last year, saying he brought quarterback Shawn Robinson (now transferred) as a bit of a test.

So, it's not completely crazy to think how composed a player or coach is in this setting may be a bit of a reflection on how they'll handle stressful moments.