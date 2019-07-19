In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

Funny story, Scott is sitting here with me right now as we prepare to record an episode of the Boscoe's Boys with John Kurtz. So, I can tell him that right now I'm writing about the helmet sticker question.

I want to make this story longer and more interesting, but I'm just going to be real and admit I have a strong opinion on what THE right answer is to this... which I am going to share shortly.

You can't go cat paw. That's too, well, cute. You can't rep the state of Kansas with a sunflower because it's, well, a flower. An old-school block 'K' is a good idea, I think, but I don't know if that's really going to fit the helmet design.

So, let's make this easy and just go with a single, diagonal scratch.

Start at the bottom left of the helmet, work your way across the bottom until you get to the bottom right of the helmet, then start from the left one row up.

And, not only would this be what I would recommend if I had to decide on one, I think K-State SHOULD do this.

Helmet stickers are awesome. They feel as college football as anything. It's part of what makes it different than the NFL. I've always wanted K-State to have them, and I'm not sure there's a better time than right now to make it happen.

I don't want K-State to change its look completely. I like the Wildcats helmet, uniform and general clean look. I like the tradition of it, which has been earned and built over the last 30 years, and I don't want it to change.



I want new options, however, and some new details. One of those details, in my opinion, can be a nice, clean, cat scratch helmet sticker.