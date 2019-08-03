In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

No.

I thought about being clever (oh, and lazy) and hitting publish after writing one word. I should probably explain, though.

There are loads of scenarios, I'm sure, where K-State could fall to Les Miles' Jayhawks this season and still have a year that feels like a success.

Scott's question included the word "realistic," though, and I think K-State would have to win a minimum of seven games for fans to possibly accept losing to KU.

I don't really see a realistic path to seven wins that doesn't also include a win over Kansas, which is why I'm going with a no for this answer.

Bill Snyder said many times one game does not define a program, and he's absolutely right. Losing to Kansas, for example, wouldn't crater Chris Klieman's program building in Manhattan, but would make the job harder.

K-State has won 10 straight games over Kansas and 22 of the last 26 in the series. If K-State falls to Kansas in Klieman's first year, fans aren't going to remember how fortunate the Wildcats were to beat KU in Manhattan last year or the fact the gap between the two programs closed significantly - at least in this individual match-up - over the last two seasons.

Right or wrong, the perception will be Klieman can't handle the Jayhawks in the dominant manner Snyder did.

There's more pressure on Klieman to beat KU than Miles to beat K-State, in my opinion.

Kansas, for example, could have a four-win season, but if it included a win over K-State I think the Jayhawks would see the year as a success. The bar is set higher in Manhattan, leaving less margin for error in fans' eyes for Klieman if K-State falls in Lawrence.

There's only one chance to make a first impression, and it's absolutely vital Klieman makes the right one in the Sunflower Showdown this season.