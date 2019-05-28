In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

You know what, what I personally WANT is never going to happen, and it's probably a very unpopular thought.

I'd love to return to the old days of stringent bowl tie-ins, random match-ups to determine mythical college football champions and more controversy (on the field) than pretty much every other major sport combined.

I want the Big 8 Champion playing the Big East Champion in the Orange Bowl, and if that means No. 1 Nebraska has to play No. 17 Miami for the right to claim a share of the National Championship, so be it!

I'm only half joking.

No, that's not the way to determine a champion. But I do sincerely miss how unique college football was (I'm talking pre-BCS/Boal Coalition, even) and how much the odd post-season structure made every regular season game feel absolutely vital.

Shoot, I even preferred the BCS to the current format.

At least with the BCS there was a black and white numerical value - one we could all see and understand if we put the time in - as opposed to a bunch of people sitting in a room deciding what criteria they are going to focus on this time around.

I typically (always?) believed the BCS got the No. 1 vs. No. 2 match-up correct. I'm not sure adding two more teams (and making the picks all based on human opinion) has made for a better way to determine a champion.

Since I doubt we're heading back to 1994, I'll go ahead and pitch what I believe to be the best solution for the playoff system. It will, ironically, take even more meaning out of regular-season (especially non-conference) games, but if we must have a playoff it should at least make sense and come closer to crowning a true champion.

I'm sure I'm hardly the first person to pitch this plan, but it's the one I believe in.

Eight teams qualify, with all five Power Five conference champions earning automatic bids. The other three spots go to the highest ranked Group of Five team (Notre Dame is not included in this group) and two at large teams determined by a rebooted BCS ranking. Or CFP rating. Whatever. Notre Dame can be selected in that at-large group.

So, for the first time in arguably the history of college football, a season would begin where literally every team in the country has a clear opportunity to win the national championship.

If Cal wins the Pac-12, the Bears can win the national title - no eye test needed. If UCF runs the table 13 years in a row and finishes as the highest ranked G5 team, we aren't even going to give them a reason to create their own national title.

If college football believes a playoff is in order and the bowl system of the past is over, then at least make the playoff one like you see in every other major American sport and allow every team an opportunity to clearly win their way in.

Or, you know, the Copper Bowl sounds mighty fine...