In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

I didn't cop out on this one, I actually did the research.

Instead of picking a time-frame, I went with entire existence of the Big 12 Conference, starting in 1996 through the completion of the most recent football and basketball seasons.

There are a million different ways this could be judged, but I decided the most apples to apples numbers I could use (and to keep it somewhat simple) were conference standings in both sports.

Since only eight teams - Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Texas - have been in the conference for duration of Big 12 play, I ranked those teams finishes within both sports, first through eighth, for every season.

So, in theory, finishing first would give you eight points, while finishing second seven points, and so on.

To give greater credit for winning championships, however, I attached a 12-point value to a conference championship. In that instance, the top team receives 12 points, No. 2 gets seven, No. 3 gets six, and on down the line.

The difference in reward between first and second, then, becomes far greater than second and third.

There were two exceptions to that scoring rule:

1. If the actual Big 12 Champion (Texas A&M in 1998 football, for example) is no longer in the league, I will give the next highest finishing team eight points (K-State, in this example) for finishing higher than all league peers but not the full 12, since a championship wasn't won.

2. League recognized split championships will be awarded with both champions getting 11 points.

I did not recognize ties, however, beyond conference championships and simply used the official league rankings. In the event of ties beyond that, I broke them myself through highest Associated Press ranking and then best overall record.

To rank West Virginia and TCU I simply compared them against each other, going back in and assigning them the same set of values for their Big 12 finishes every year since entering the league.