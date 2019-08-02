***Yesterday's Question HERE*** In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 94: Outside of purely wins and losses, what are two or three things you would tell the average fan to focus in on this football season to either enjoy it or get a more holistic look on the outlook of the football program moving forward?

1. Skylar Thompson's development

I don't think it would be completely unfair to suggest Skylar Thompson regressed some in his sophomore season. It also wouldn't be wrong, however, to suggest it had a lot to do with battling season-long injuries and a quarterback-platoon many Wildcat followers worried would never work out. Chris Klieman and Courtney Messingham have had success developing quarterbacks, with two recent NDSU QBs (Carson Wentz and Easton Stick) being selected in the NFL Draft despite playing at the FCS level. K-State, by comparison, didn't have a single quarterback drafted or make a regular-season NFL roster in Bill Snyder 2.0. That said, it's also not wild to think Thompson will receive potentially the best coaching of his career at the position. The junior got to K-State with a gift of anticipating openings in the defense and throwing receivers open. Those were traits masked in Manhattan the last two years, outside of late-game situations where desperation allowed for Thompson to be more aggressive. Not surprisingly, Thompson was at his best in those scenarios. An improved season for Thompson will not only help K-State win more games and be better prepared for 2020, but it will also show high school quarterback prospects Klieman and Messingham can work some QB magic at the Power Five level, too.

2. True freshman performances

All indications (including directly from Klieman, himself) are that K-State will be aggressive in taking advantage of the four-game redshirt rule, much like he did to build depth in Fargo. I don't know a number to project, but I expect a number of true freshman to at least get some action this season, and probably more than one newcomer playing enough to skip a redshirt season. The two most likely options are wide receiver Joshua Youngblood and fullback Jax Dineen. Much like Thompson's development, seeing young players take the field will both help the immediate future of the program and prove to recruits K-State really is a place where early playing time is possible.

3. Does K-State get better?