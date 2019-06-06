In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

EDITOR'S NOTE : This doesn't mean I think younger people's opinions matter any less or hold any less value. It's just me acknowledging I can't TRULY know what it was like to be a K-State football fan at the toughest of times when I never lived it.

If this hypothetical circumstance existed, however, I'd use it to watch a game I've never seen and to perhaps gain a level of appreciation for Bill Snyder and Kansas State football my age likely prevents me from having.

I may be doing a poor job of answering this, as there have to be dozens of games I have seen (and enjoyed immensely) I would absolutely LOVE to relive.

I've always admitted I'm a spoiled K-State football fan.

The first game I recall watching - even bits and pieces - was the 1993 Copper Bowl. I watched that game from kickoff to final gun (thank you very much!), and from that point forward I was hooked and lived a fan life that's essentially included nothing but winning football at a place that had never won before in football.

My perspective will always be a little bit skewed.

I can read all I want (I have), go back and watch tons of video (I have) and talk to loads of people who lived it (I have), but I know I'm never going to "get it," because eight-year old Matt Hall was much busier watching Wrestlemania V (it was Hogan and Savage, come on) than he was keeping up on college football.

I'm not sure I even knew K-State football existed in 1989. I was well aware of the basketball program, but football was not on my radar.

All that said, hook me up with the experience of watching Kansas State and North Texas, live, in my time machine with no understanding of what the outcome - or K-State's future - would be.

To go back and be there to witness, first hand, the worst college football program in the nation live and in color would help me understand. Feeling the joy of beating North Texas - NORTH TEXAS - for the first win of Snyder's career could help me understand what it meant to people.

It would also help me understand how bleak things likely still looked at this point (from the outside, those building 'The Foundation' we honor with the name of our message board certainly believed) how hard it was, and what it meant to people.

That, or take me back to Atlanta for that K-State/Kentucky Sweet 16 game. That was a pretty good time.