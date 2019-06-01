***Yesterday's Question HERE*** In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 34: What are your top five sports video games of all time?

1. NCAA Football Series

Tyler, you gotta break that tackle! I went for it on 4th and 18...

Come on, did you expect anything else? The College Football series on the Sega Genesis/Super Nintendo (the 1996 edition is pictured at the top of this story) grew into this monster of a series. To me, there's no better video game experience than gathering a group of friends and controlling an entire conference in Dynasty Mode. Recruiting against each other, playing against real people every week, having games so serious you avoid talking to roommates for four days after the fact... it's NCAA Football baby! Within two years, I believe this game will be back. And, it could cause this site to suffer.

2. NBA2K Series

My friend @TheRealMasonV and I finally played a full 12 minute quarter games. We took our faves.



Ryan Arcidiacono led the way with 25 points, 10 assists and four boards. pic.twitter.com/ktzHY5vw5Y — Matt Hall (@Matthew_D_Hall) May 12, 2019

This has replaced NCAA Football as my obsession, and I dare say the actual in-game play of this beats that game, and any other sports game's. Basketball games have always been kind of tough to nail (see: EA Sports' NBA Live ever since the end of the Sega Genesis/Super Nintendo era), but 2K finally did it. It's a game that rewards your understanding of how players' real-life counterparts like to play on the court and makes you feel like you actually have a sliver of understanding of what the NBA game is really like. The off-season/dynasty/franchise mode is also very good, but not having the benefit of needing to recruit - like in NCAA Football - drops the overall package to No. 2 for me.

3. Baseball Stars

You get $68,000 every time you beat the Lovely Ladies!

I'm sure there were other sports games before Baseball Stars that allowed you build teams and rosters, but I'd never experienced it to the level of this title. You were rewarded (with cash) for winning games against the computer, and you could use that cash to power up your players and/or buy new players for your team. You could also edit your players' names, which, of course, led to my friends and I fighting over who got the right to name a guy Frank Thomas. (The game only allowed one name, and for some reason we'd use 'Frank' instead of 'Thomas' in that scenario.) This game was awesome and has sentimental value galore. My only two issues with it: 1. My friends owned this, but I didn't. So, their teams were drastically better than mine. 2. We played with a "must pitch down the middle," rule, which effectively guaranteed no strategy would be involved and the better roster would win. I lost a lot.

4. NHL '94

Hockey's high point.

Not a hockey guy, at all, and that should give you a sense of how great this game is. I'm not sure there was ever a sports game with better gameplay on the SNES/Genesis, and it was so good it even made me borderline want to learn about hockey. Or, just pick the Pittsburgh Penguins every time, because I knew they were good and had some familiarity with their roster. You absolutely, positively have to turn offsides off, though.

5. Tecmo Super Bowl (SNES version)

There's no Bo Jackson cheat mode in the SNES version of this title. Sadly.