100 Questions: Favorite sports video games?
Question No. 34: What are your top five sports video games of all time?
1. NCAA Football Series
Come on, did you expect anything else?
The College Football series on the Sega Genesis/Super Nintendo (the 1996 edition is pictured at the top of this story) grew into this monster of a series.
To me, there's no better video game experience than gathering a group of friends and controlling an entire conference in Dynasty Mode. Recruiting against each other, playing against real people every week, having games so serious you avoid talking to roommates for four days after the fact... it's NCAA Football baby!
Within two years, I believe this game will be back.
And, it could cause this site to suffer.
2. NBA2K Series
My friend @TheRealMasonV and I finally played a full 12 minute quarter games. We took our faves.— Matt Hall (@Matthew_D_Hall) May 12, 2019
Ryan Arcidiacono led the way with 25 points, 10 assists and four boards. pic.twitter.com/ktzHY5vw5Y
This has replaced NCAA Football as my obsession, and I dare say the actual in-game play of this beats that game, and any other sports game's.
Basketball games have always been kind of tough to nail (see: EA Sports' NBA Live ever since the end of the Sega Genesis/Super Nintendo era), but 2K finally did it. It's a game that rewards your understanding of how players' real-life counterparts like to play on the court and makes you feel like you actually have a sliver of understanding of what the NBA game is really like.
The off-season/dynasty/franchise mode is also very good, but not having the benefit of needing to recruit - like in NCAA Football - drops the overall package to No. 2 for me.
3. Baseball Stars
I'm sure there were other sports games before Baseball Stars that allowed you build teams and rosters, but I'd never experienced it to the level of this title.
You were rewarded (with cash) for winning games against the computer, and you could use that cash to power up your players and/or buy new players for your team.
You could also edit your players' names, which, of course, led to my friends and I fighting over who got the right to name a guy Frank Thomas. (The game only allowed one name, and for some reason we'd use 'Frank' instead of 'Thomas' in that scenario.)
This game was awesome and has sentimental value galore. My only two issues with it:
1. My friends owned this, but I didn't. So, their teams were drastically better than mine.
2. We played with a "must pitch down the middle," rule, which effectively guaranteed no strategy would be involved and the better roster would win.
I lost a lot.
4. NHL '94
Not a hockey guy, at all, and that should give you a sense of how great this game is.
I'm not sure there was ever a sports game with better gameplay on the SNES/Genesis, and it was so good it even made me borderline want to learn about hockey.
Or, just pick the Pittsburgh Penguins every time, because I knew they were good and had some familiarity with their roster.
You absolutely, positively have to turn offsides off, though.
5. Tecmo Super Bowl (SNES version)
The far more famous edition of this game is on the regular Nintendo, but I'm a homer for the SNES version for personal reasons.
When I was in high school I'd go to a card shop in McPherson and play this literally every day against the owner, Dave Robertson. Dave recently passed from cancer, sadly, but you may have heard of his daughter, Taylor, who stars for the Oklahoma women's basketball team.
If you have a few minutes, maybe watch this video about Taylor and Dave.
Dave was one of the biggest influences of my life, easily.
What I perceived to be Dave's calm, informed and accepting stance as a sports fan gave me a model I tried to pattern myself after. Dave was not a K-State fan, but he always made me feel like my opinion on them mattered and encouraged me to talk about them.
Who he liked, and didn't like, didn't seem to impact his thoughts on who was good and bad. I wasn't used to people acting like that, and I admired it.
We also had WARS on this game. We figured each other out so well our final score would typically be 7-3 or 6-3, with first downs extremely rare.
It's a very fun game to play, still, and - more importantly - reminds me of a happy time and a key person in my life.