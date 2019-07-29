In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

It doesn't mean the unit has to fall apart, but there's just not another position group within the program I have a bigger concern about potential regression than the specialists and return game.

I'll cop out a bit with the position group I'm worried about, as it would be special teams. It's a point I feel bad about bringing up over and over again - as it's not even a decision I criticize or necessarily disagree with - but the Wildcats will no longer have a dedicated special teams coordinator.

As for a group I'd hope to see the most improvement from, it's linebacker.

Another point I feel somewhat uncomfortable for hammering home constantly this off-season is the poor PFF grades posted by this unit last year and, to be honest, my own critical assessment of their play.

Elijah Sullivan dealt with injury all of last season, and even Da'Quan Patton played through injury through a good chunk of the season, as well.

The loss of Justin Hughes to season-ending ACL injury did darken the outlook for the linebackers, but that doesn't mean I think it's impossible for the group to still take strides.

There's not a ton of depth, but I do believe Sullivan, Patton and redshirt freshman Daniel Green are legitimate Big 12 caliber athletes at linebacker. So, if they can stay healthy, continue to gain experience and are well coached, it's a group that's capable of exceeding expectations.

I feel very comfortable this group will receive excellent coaching. I've written earlier in this series about my belief Scottie Hazelton has the best resume or pedigree of any assistant on staff, and I expect he'll do an excellent job of coaching this unit.

If you're looking for a path to K-State exceeding its overall expectations - around five wins according to odds makers' win totals and preseason predictions - the best one may be a group of linebackers playing well enough to leave the defense without any real weaknesses.