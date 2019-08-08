In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

First, I have to thank Scott for doing this series.

A long, long time ago (maybe a little over, I don't know, 100 days) I wrote Scott with an idea for an off-season coverage series I wanted to do. I didn't want to do a tired or predictable countdown, but instead something where users wouldn't know what kind of piece to expect one day to to the next.

So, of course, I needed somebody else to come up with the ideas for me on a daily basis.

I wrote Scott of Boscoe's Boys (who just had their 100th episode, an interview with Michael Bishop, no less) with my idea for 100 Questions, and I'm not exaggerating when I estimate Scott likely provided more than 200 questions to choose from for this activity.

I'll bring it back again next off-season, taking the burden from Scott and putting it on The Foundation as a whole (I'll explain that when the time comes), but not before I tackle one final question.

And, it's in this piece where I'll make it official: I will predict Kansas State to win six games and make a bowl game under Chris Klieman in his first season.

It seems like the time to make this projection, as I actually think it will happen much in the manner laid out in Question No. 100. I expect the Wildcats to enter the regular-season finale at 5-6 against a good ISU team, and I also believe K-State will earn its most notable win of the season at home that day.

Now, as to how specifically it will happen in the last two minutes? This part isn't a real prediction, but for fun...

1:45 (Q4) - Jordon Brown 8-yard run to ISU 42

1:27 (Q4) - Skylar Thompson incomplete pass

1:22 (Q4) - Joshua Youngblood 11-yard run to ISU 31 (first down)

1:04 (Q4) - Skylar Thompson incomplete pass

0:58 (Q4) - Skylar Thompson pass complete to Nick Lenners for 17 yards to ISU 14 (first down)

0:39 (Q4) - Jordan Brown 3-yard run to ISU 11 (timeout)

0:30 (Q4) - Skylar Thompson incomplete pass

0:25 (Q4) - Skylar Thompson 11-yard touchdown run (Blake Lynch PAT GOOD)

The Wildcats go up 27-24 with less than 20 seconds remaining, hold on and get a sixth victory.

Or, at least something like that.