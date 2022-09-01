With the 2022 NFL season kicking off a week from now, a total of 13 former Kansas State football players have found spots on NFL teams as organizations trimmed their rosters to 53 active players and added practice squad members earlier this week.

Of the 13 players, eight are on defense and seven are on offense. The longest-tenured former Wildcats are Tyler Lockett (Seattle) and Cornelius Lucas (Washington) as both are entering their eighth seasons.

Three players from last year’s team are now on NFL rosters, which includes a pair of draft picks in quarterback Skylar Thompson (Miami) and safety Russ Yeast (Los Angeles Rams), in addition to undrafted free agent defensive tackle Timmy Horne (Atlanta). Several veteran Wildcats switches teams from last year as Elijah Lee moved from Cleveland to Kansas City, Byron Pringle went from Kansas City to Chicago, D.J. Reed went from Seattle to the New York Jets, and Kiondre Thomas moved from the Los Angeles Chargers to Green Bay.

K-State embarks on the 2022 season this Saturday as the Wildcats host South Dakota inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Former Wildcats on NFL Rosters

Timmy Horne, Atlanta, DL, Rookie

Elijah Lee*, Kansas City, LB, 6th Year

Tyler Lockett, Seattle, WR, 8th Year

Cornelius Lucas, Washington, T, 8th Year

AJ Parker*, Detroit, CB, 2nd Year

Byron Pringle, Chicago, WR, 5th Year

D.J. Reed, New York Jets, CB, 5th Year

Dalton Risner, Denver, G, 4th Year

Kiondre Thomas*, Green Bay, CB, 1st Year

Skylar Thompson, Miami, QB, Rookie

Jordan Willis, San Francisco, DL, 6th Year

Cody Whitehair, Chicago, OL, 7th Year

Russ Yeast, Los Angeles Rams, S, Rookie

* - Practice Squad