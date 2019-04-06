2019 RB Wright talks K-State offer, visit
Just about every article over the past two months has been centered on the recruiting efforts by Kansas State for the Class of 2020. However, we’ve hinted that the book may not be closed in the 201...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news