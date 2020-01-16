2020 Hoops Big Board 4.0: More pieces?
The Kansas State basketball staff has secured the fifth commitment of the class in UTEP transfer Kaosi Ezeagu, and the Wildcats are still on the hunt to add to an already strong 2020 class.
