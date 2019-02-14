JC DE Gaye to visit K-State this weekend
The new coaching staff at Kansas State didn’t delve too far into the junior college market during their finish of the 2019 cycle. They inherited specialist Ty Zentner of Butler Community College, o...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news