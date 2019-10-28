Class of 2021 DE Okoli recaps K-State visit
Kansas State has offered four in-state prospects in the Class of 2021. The Wildcats also have offered a few on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro. Everyone already knows about Park Hill rec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news