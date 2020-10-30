The Kansas State basketball staff has secured it's first commitment of the 2021 class in the form of 6-foot-9 forward Logan Landers out of Wisconsin. It was first reported by Jacob Polacheck of ZagsBlog.

Landers reclassified from the class of 2021 to the class of 2022 this past August.

His AAU program wanted to have him stay in the class of 2022 so he could play one last summer circuit next year and go the prep school route. Plans have changed, however, and the Wildcats intend to sign Landers as a 2021 recruit during the early period that begins on November 11.

K-State offered the skilled big man in May, beating out other high-major schools who offered around the same time. Others that offered include Kansas, TCU, Miami (FL), USC, Texas A&M, Missouri and Iowa.

He would have benefited greatly from a circuit in AAU this summer as far as his recruiting service evaluations go, but that obviously didn't stop quality schools from offering.

With his senior season on the horizon, he could creep into the Rivals150 and be given even more looks on the recruiting trail. Landers averaged 19 points and 9 rebounds in his junior season at Brookfield Academy.

Stay tuned to KSO to hear from Landers and learn what his commitment means to the program.