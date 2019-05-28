Class of 2021 QB Rodriguez has ties to K-State
Kansas State has offered just two quarterbacks for the Class of 2021 thus far. The second was in the past week, when Chris Klieman extended a scholarship to Jacob Rodriguez, a signal-caller from Ri...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news