News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 08:06:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Class of 21 RB Neal high on Klieman, Wildcats

HC Chris Klieman
HC Chris Klieman (Getty Images)
Derek Young • KStateOnline
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

It is the week of the Sunflower Showdown, and a fitting recruiting update would be the most heated 2021 battle between Kansas and Kansas State for an in-state prospect. That is Lawrence High runnin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}