Kansas State has added its second commitment of the 2021 class. East coast product and 6-foot-5 wing Maximus Edwards committed to Bruce Weber and his staff on Friday and made the announcement official on Sunday evening. He follows forward Logan Landers of Wisconsin, who committed and signed in the Fall. Edwards will sign with the Wildcats this Spring.

He is from Connecticut but has played his AAU and high school seasons in the state of New York for the New York Lightning and Our Savior Lutheran (OSL). Edwards didn't get to play AAU ball this past summer due to COVID-19, but he is currently in the Grind Session with his high school team, OSL. The Grind Session matches up the best high school basketball programs in the country. In early December, OSL matched up with national powerhouse West Oaks Academy. Edwards scored 21 points and recorded 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

Right now, Edwards and his team are in Arizona for another Grind Session taking on the best of the best from around the country. So far, the new Wildcats commit is averaging 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for OSL. He is a big, physical lefty with a smooth offensive game. Stay with KSO to find out more about Edwards' commitment and what it means to the program.