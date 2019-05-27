The state of Kansas, in addition to the Kansas City metro, has been a good spot to find wide receivers lately.

There’s obviously Daniel Jackson of Bishop Miege and Luke Grimm of Raymore-Peculiar in the Class of 2020. It doesn’t stop there. Last year, Free State High in Lawrence produced Keenan Garber (who signed with Kansas State).

Preven Christon of Maize High is another notable prospect in the 2020 cycle, as well. In 2021, two more names are surfacing – Dorian Stephens of Blue Valley and Phillippe Wesley of Bishop Miege. T

hat also doesn’t even count Mekhi Miller in the 2022 class.

Wesley, like Miller, was at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp and put in a solid performance for someone his age. While Miller already has an offer from Kansas, Wesley already has one from Arizona State.

The Sun Devils are likely aware of him due to head coach Herm Edwards’ relationship with one of Wesley’s trainers – Samie Parker. Parker played for Edwards as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas State is aware because he’s in the Wildcats' backyard, and they’ve certainly identified him as a recruit with potential.

“I have good interest from them,” Wesley said. “I hope they offer soon. It would be a great experience at K-State.”