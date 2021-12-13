2022 Big Board: Recapping the final visit weekend before NSD
1.) ADRIAN MARTINEZ: A second visit to Manhattan in about a week sure gives the impression that Kansas State is the frontrunner for the Nebraska transfer's services. (Last: 1)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news