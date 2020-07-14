2022 LB Crawford discusses Kansas State
It has slowed down considerably for Kansas State in the Class of 2021 after a run on commits in May and June that landed them the likes of Austin Weiner, Brayden Wood, Omar Daniels, Devrin Weathers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news