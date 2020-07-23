2022 lineman Herzog discusses K-State
Recently, I compiled my own rankings of the 2022 prospects in the state of Kansas. In that first edition, Blue Valley offensive tackle Nick Herzog was my second-best player in the Sunflower State f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news