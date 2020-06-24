 Kansas State Wildcats football recruiting offensive line Blue Valley Nick Herzog
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 OT Herzog discusses K-State offer

2022 Kansas State offensive line target Nick Herzog
2022 Kansas State offensive line target Nick Herzog
Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

Kansas State has only offered five in-state prospects in the Class of 2021 up until now. For comparison, they also just recently offered the sixth and seventh in-state prospects for the Class of 20...

