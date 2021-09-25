2022 PF Taj Manning commits to K-State

Manning is playing his final high school basketball season in Indiana at La Lumiere. He transferred there this season after growing up and residing in the Kansas City metro.

Kansas State basketball lands 2022 power forward Taj Manning , the first commitment of the cycle for Bruce Weber and company.

Manning has improved his game immensely, and he grew two inches, to 6-foot-8, over the course of a year and really blossomed over the summer on the circuit with Run GMC, Kansas City’s AAU program.

Once the K-State staff saw the improvement in live action and with their own eyes, they extended a scholarship to the budding forward. He chose the Wildcats over Xavier, Wake Forest and Tulsa.

Learn more about what Manning’s commitment means to the program at KSO in the coming days.