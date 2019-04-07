Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-07 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Class of 2022 QB Martin grew up Wildcats fan

Vdodm7rs0n7nthezpbdm
2022 in-state QB Henry Martin could be one of the best in the state, if not the country.
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

It is no secret that Kansas State will prioritize local recruits early and often. They have done that in the 2020 cycle. They will do it in the 2021 cycle. They even finished with that philosophy i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}