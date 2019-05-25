2022 WR Mekhi Miller showing interest in K-State
There’s pretty strong mutual interest already between Kansas State and in-state Class of 2022 receiver Mekhi Miller. Miller played his freshman year at Topeka High School, where he was teammates of 2020 K-State targets Da’Vonshai Harden and Ky Thomas.
Miller, though, will be transferring high schools after he finishes up his freshman year. He confirmed to KSO he will be enrolled at Blue Valley North High School for next fall. Of course, Blue Valley North’s quarterback is 2022 Kansas State target Henry Martin.
At this stage, Miller is receiving the sincerest interest from Kansas and Kansas State. In fact, KU has already offered. However, there’s another school he hopes come through for him as well.
“My desire is to go to Oregon,” Miller admitted, immediately. “I do like how KU is coming at me right now, and K-State also.”
The Jayhawks’ direction has intrigued Miller, immediately.
“They’ve been on me quite a bit,” he revealed. “They’re always inviting me to practices. That’s a good program over there now with Les Miles as the head coach.”
Kansas State has expressed a strong interest in him as well, though the Wildcats have yet to offer. Like Kansas, the Wildcats hosted him on a visit in the spring, too.
“I visited,” Miller confirmed. “Their football program is pretty good. They’ve taken an interest in me. I’m interested in them. I’m just waiting to see if I get the offer or not. I have spoken to the receivers coach, coach (Jason) Ray, a little bit.”
He’s pretty young yet, but Miller is showing signs of perhaps being the top player in Kansas for his class in the 2022 cycle. Very few players in his age group have emerged the way that he has.
A promising sign for K-State is that he has reciprocated their preliminary interest thus far.
“Out of 10, my interest level in Kansas State is probably already at an eight,” Miller explained. “I’m just waiting for them to make the move on me.”
