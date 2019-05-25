There’s pretty strong mutual interest already between Kansas State and in-state Class of 2022 receiver Mekhi Miller. Miller played his freshman year at Topeka High School, where he was teammates of 2020 K-State targets Da’Vonshai Harden and Ky Thomas.

Miller, though, will be transferring high schools after he finishes up his freshman year. He confirmed to KSO he will be enrolled at Blue Valley North High School for next fall. Of course, Blue Valley North’s quarterback is 2022 Kansas State target Henry Martin.

At this stage, Miller is receiving the sincerest interest from Kansas and Kansas State. In fact, KU has already offered. However, there’s another school he hopes come through for him as well.

“My desire is to go to Oregon,” Miller admitted, immediately. “I do like how KU is coming at me right now, and K-State also.”