The third commit of the 2022 Kansas State class is a meaningful one. Popular legacy recruit, Sterling Lockett, has just announced he will be a Wildcat like many of his family members.

As the son of Kevin Lockett, the nephew of Aaron Lockett and the younger brother of NFL standout receiver Tyler Lockett, he is also one of the weapons for a potent Blue Valley offense.

Blue Valley has become quite the nest for K-State. Not only have they landed Lockett, it was home to 2021 commit Dorian Stephens, walk-on linebacker Beau Palmer and they'll continue to pursue 2022 offensive lineman Nick Herzog.

At 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds, he is under-sized and under-developed, still. The admitted Kansas State fan will wear purple and go through the strength and conditioning program inside the Vanier Family Football Complex and likely leave a much more polished, stronger and larger football player.

Lockett gives the Wildcats two receivers in the class, adding to a group that already included Tyson Struber of Canton-Galva. At the same time, like first commit Silas Etter, Struber has the versatility to play either side of the ball, too.

All three commits are from the great state of Kansas.