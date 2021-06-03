2023 ATH Jaden Hamm could see future at Kansas State
Three Eudora, Kansas prospects unofficially visited Kansas State on Wednesday. One was 2022 Wildcat commit Silas Etter, along with 2023 targets Jaiden Bender and Jaden Hamm.Hamm is a 6-foot-6, 220-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news