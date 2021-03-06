2023 athlete Jaden Hamm high on the Wildcats
Kansas State has been keeping their eyes on the 2023 class more and more on the recruiting trail. A few months ago, they began offering various talent throughout the class. In December, the K-State...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news