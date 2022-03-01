2023 Big Board: A large re-shuffling of the top targets
1.) AVERY JOHNSON: It's time for a big move up the rankings for Johnson. He's clearly been a top target of the Wildcats, regardless of position, and all the chatter about his preferences lately has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news