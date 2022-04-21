2023 Big Board: Assessing where the Wildcats stand with top targets
1.) AVERY JOHNSON: Not only is he a realistic target and one where it likely consists of a lead by Kansas State, he's a four-star quarterback and perhaps the best player on the entire list. (Last: 1)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news