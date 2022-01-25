2023 DB Hollins sets Kansas State visit
Kansas State has been active on the 2023 recruiting trail for some time, but the activity elevated even more now that the season is complete and an open period has began in January that allows coaches to hit the road and see prospects in person.
One of those was Mansfield, Texas defensive back Brian Hollins. He's a newer K-State target that has yet to be offered.
Class of 2023 prospects can't make official visits until April, but he's not waiting that long. He will be in Manhattan on March 5 for a visit to check out the Wildcats.
"The programs that have stood out the most so far are UConn, Arkansas State, UCF, Kansas State, Arizona and Cal," Hollins immediately revealed.
Cornerbacks coach Van Malone has spearheaded the recruitment. It is a relationship that has been brewing for multiple years.
"I like that they compete in their conference and they recruit all over," Hollins said. "The coaches are great, starting with Coach Van. He’s a goat. I love the way he coaches, and I love his love for the game. And he’s consistent,. We have kept in touch since after my freshman season."
Hollins was able to describe what exactly Malone likes about his play on the field.
"He likes that I'm a technically sound defensive back," Hollins explained. "I have the footwork, I have the speed, and I will lock up a wide receiver. I'm not as big as most defensive backs, but my technique is on point."
He also shared what he hopes to glean from his visit to K-State in over a month.
"I hope to learn the program and what they look for in a defensive back," Hollins noted. "I want to know more about their different defensive schemes and where I could possibly fit for them."
Before Kansas State will receive their chance to impress Hollins, he will see a future Big 12 member first.
"I have a UCF visit planned this weekend," he mentioned. "I'll go to UConn sometime in the Spring, and I'm setting up something with Arizona, too."
Perhaps the most interesting tidbit we learned was that he has two dream schools.
"UCF and LSU are my dream offer schools," Hollins confessed.
"UCF dominates their conference every year," he added. "And in previous years, they've competed with LSU and actually beat Auburn. They produce. The coaches are really great, down to earth and they are going to keep it real. The visit this weekend is key because I'm trying to find a home and UCF would be a dream."
Neither of the Golden Knights or Tigers have offered, either.
