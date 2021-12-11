2023 lineman Cullen Fite discusses his Wildcat offer

"It feels great," Cullen said about his offer. "Ever since I went up there to visit with my brother, I couldn’t wait for it to come."

Kansas State is after a pair of brothers from Tatum, Texas. Trey Fite is a 2022 defensive end that the Wildcats are currently in the process of trying to flip from his Louisiana commitment.

The Fite brothers visited Manhattan in early October. Cullen mainly hears from Kansas State offensive analyst Tyler Foster and defensive analyst David Orloff. It was more of assistant Mike Tuiasosopo during the visit, though, as well as Buddy Wyatt.

"I like the updated facilities and the cleanliness of the community," Cullen answered. "The fans and the atmosphere are great and the coaching staff keeps it real."

Cullen sees the possibility of playing with Trey at the next level as a special opportunity.

"Its really fun playing with my brother now,"" he admitted. "So I can only imagine how it would feel at the next level. Not many people get that opportunity and it feels good to be different from the rest.

UTSA is the only other school to offer the 2023 standout thus far, and he also visited the San Antonio campus.

"K-State is ahead of them in terms of facilities because they are a program on the rise," he pointed out. "So they have to catch up a little. I am supposed to go to Mississippi State in the Spring or Summer."